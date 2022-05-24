Readiness of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to meet only with Russian President Vladimir Putin for continuation of the negotiating process is a pure PR effort, First Deputy to the Russian envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on the air with Soloviev Live TV Channel, Tass informs.

May 24, 2022, 11:29 Zelensky’s desire to meet only with Putin is PR effort — Russian diplomat

STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This is definitely a pure PR effort," the diplomat said. "People that are not in the know do not understand that summit talks must be prepared thoroughly, and the agenda must be agreed from both sides and some groundwork of experts must be done by that time, otherwise there is no need to talk," he noted.

"We were not the ones that froze talks. Some contacts are being implemented and we expect in a way answers from Ukrainians from proposals worded some time ago," Polyansky added.

The Ukrainian President said on Monday he was ready to meet the Russian President only and only in case the issue of conflict ending would be discussed during negotiations.

On May 13, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov informed that Moscow does not reject the meeting between leaders of Russia and Ukraine but it is impossible to hold it without preparation.