Within the framework of the "Artsakh Lives" project of Genesis Armenia Brain Center, "44 Degrees" theatrical performance took place in Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The actors of Hamazgayin Theatre after Sos Sargsyan were on stage.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Genesis Armenia Brain Center, Samvel Vardanyan noted that the start of the 10-day cultural festival had been announced a few days ago in the town of Chartar of Artsakh's Martuni region.

"Genesis Armenia was established after the 44-Day War. During this period the center has been keeping Artsakh, its security, economic and technological development at the core of its agenda ," he said.

The PR responsible of Genesis Armenia, Garni Mutafyan assures that such events will often be organized.

"We have been in Chartar, Martuni, Martakert, today in Stepanakert. The revenue from the sale of tickets will be transferred to the Shushi Children's Creative Center reopened in Stepanakert.

Karen Khachatryan, one of the main actors of "44 Degrees" believes that every Armenian should cling to his native land.

We played this performance all over the world. Unfortunately, the main topic of presentation is emigration. We talk about it every day.

In every way, we must help, encourage the people of Artsakh so that they do not think about leaving Artsakh.