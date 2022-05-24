Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev briefed his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the results of the summit in Brussels with the participation of the Armenian Prime Minister and the President of the European Council.

May 24, 2022, 10:30 Aliyev reports to Erdogan on results of Brussels meeting

STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The press service of the Azerbaijani President said that during the meeting the sides discussed "the preparation of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, especially the 5 principles proposed by Baku, the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, opening of transport corridors, delimitation of borders. It is noted that Aliyev "positively assessed the results of the trilateral meeting", news.am informs.

"Aliyev highlighted that the parties reached an agreement on the opening of the Zangezur corridor, including the issue of laying both the railroad and the highway."

Erdogan, for his part, praised the positive results achieved as a result of the meeting in Brussels.