Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Economy

World Bank to provide $25 million additional financing loan for Education Improvement Project in Armenia

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a $25 million loan for Additional Financing of the Education Improvement Project (EIP) in Armenia, the World Bank said in a press release.

World Bank to provide $25 million additional financing loan for Education Improvement Project in Armenia

World Bank to provide $25 million additional financing loan for Education Improvement Project in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The project will further assist the Government in improving school readiness of children entering primary education, the physical condition and availability of educational resources in general education, and quality and relevance in higher education institutions in Armenia.

Quality of education is a key challenge causing a mismatch between the formal qualifications of graduates and the skills sought by employers, therefore slowing overall productivity, and hampering economic growth in Armenia. The project, which spans three education levels, will help strengthen the education trajectory and the human capital of Armenian children and is aligned with mid- to long-term government and sectoral strategies.
“Establishing an equitable and high-quality education system is key not only for growth but also in providing hope for a brighter future for the youth of Armenia,” says Carolin Geginat, World Bank Country Manager for Armenia. “With this project, the Government aims to improve the relevance and quality of, and access to, educational services at all levels, including in the early years of a child and for higher education. The project contributes in important ways to strengthening Armenia’s human capital and to enhancing the competitiveness of the economy.”
The project has two main components. The first component will focus on enhancing the quality of general education by financing 80 additional community-based preschools in early education for children aged four to six, as well as the training of teachers and principals assigned to new preschools. Four upper secondary schools that are in poor seismic condition and located in areas of climate risk will be rehabilitated and refurbished.
Furthermore, under this component, data-driven evidence-based policy making for improving managing, teaching, and learning will be promoted. 200 school laboratories in general education will be equipped and furnished and will be provided with resources to help teachers deliver a project-based learning approach in the context of the revised science, technology, engineering, and mathematics STEM curriculum.
The second component will finance higher education institution (HEI) projects to improve labor market relevance, organizational efficiency, and equity in enrollment and other opportunities. A call for proposals under the Competitive Innovations Fund (CIF) will welcome projects that aim to develop innovative approaches to strengthen STEM education in both universities and basic education.
“This project will incentivize HEIs to attract more female students into STEM fields of study and jobs, and have more female teaching staff working in programs,” says Renata Freitas Lemos, World Bank Task Team Leader of the project. “Frequent community roundtables with teachers, parents, and students at any stage of the proposed activities will improve citizen engagement and participatory monitoring of education outcomes.”
The original EIP project has delivered strong results to date. 136 preschools have been established and around 3,500 five- and six-year-old children have been enrolled across the country. 13 schools have been fully rehabilitated and refurbished, while 107 high schools have been equipped with laboratory equipment and furniture for STEM subjects along with E-learning materials.
An education management information system (EMIS) which captures the developments at all levels, has been established and is fully operational and expanded nationwide. 4,475 teachers and administrative staff have been trained in information and communication technologies usage. Grants for 18 research projects were awarded to 15 universities across Armenia.
The World Bank will provide a $25 million IBRD loan of variable-spread, with a 14.5-year grace period and a total repayment term of 25 years. The Government contribution is $6.25 million. Since joining the World Bank in 1992, and IDA in 1993, commitments to Armenia have totaled approximately $2,502,870 million.

     

Politics

Armenian Deputy PM, Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office discuss regional unblocking

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received today Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the deputy PM’s Office said.

All news from section

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan carries out illegal construction in occupied territories

A new road bypassing the Lachin corridor is under construction, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan told...

President of European Council issues statement after hosting Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

European Council President Charles Michel released a statement after hosting Armenian Prime Minister...

NK conflict settlement discussed at EU-mediated Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President...

Biden says US ready to help intensify Azerbaijan-Armenia diplomatic contacts

US President Joe Biden sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion...

Armenian FM meets Czech counterpart in Turin, Italy

On May 20, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Turin on a working visit to participate...

President Harutyunyan received RA Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan

On May 20, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received Minister of Labor and Social Affairs...

Economy

World Bank to provide $25 million additional financing loan for Education Improvement Project in Armenia

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a $25 million loan for Additional Financing of the Education Improvement Project (EIP) in Armenia, the World Bank said in a press release.

All news from section

Spring sowing completed in Artsakh. Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or...

Iran ready for gas swap from Turkmenistan to Armenia – SHANA

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...

Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...

Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...

Society

The construction of a new residential district in Noragyugh continues

The construction of a new residential district continue in the territory of Noragyugh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

All news from section

Greenhouses being built in a number of communities in Martuni

With the funding of the ATP Charitable Foundation and within the framework of the Green Training Center...

Vardaton dedicated to Grigor Narekatsi held in Stepanakert

On 19 May, on the occasion of Vardaton dedicated to the poet, theologian Grigor Narekatsi, an event...

More than 200 Ukrainian citizens request asylum in Armenia

Armenia is seeing a large influx of both Russians and Ukrainians ever since the Russian invasion into...

A Petition Submitted to the Head of the Parliament

Community staff employees of Askeran region upper sub-region which remained under the control of Azerbaijan,...

Solar water heaters installed in a number of schools in Artsakh

Solar water heaters have been installed by "Shtigen" company in a number of schools of the Artsakh Republic.

Renovation work underway in Stepanakert

The newly built district of Stepanakert’s Hovhannes Tumanyan Street is being renovated.

Military

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place on May 24. The participants will discuss the security threats and challenges, the CSTO said in a press release.

All news from section

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality

The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...

European armed forces will not give EU greater security — Kremlin spokesman
Armenian Deputy PM, Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office discuss regional unblocking
World Bank to provide $25 million additional financing loan for Education Improvement Project in Armenia
China hits back at Biden remarks on willingness to defend Taiwan militarily
Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan carries out illegal construction in occupied territories
more news

Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Exhibition organized in Stepanakert on the occasion of the International Museum Day

All news from section

State Orchestra of National Instruments launched a series of lessons-concerts in Republic's schools

"Artsakh lives" ․ A big cultural festival starts in Artsakh

Azerbaijanis desecrate Armenian church in occupied Togh village of Artsakh

Sport

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

All news from section

President Harutyunyan received members of the Artsakh Football Federation

Shooting championship was held in the capital

"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia

Diaspora

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

All news from section

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

Armenian community of Istanbul warns of risk of losing management of landmark Surp Pirgic Hospital

International

European armed forces will not give EU greater security — Kremlin spokesman

All news from section

China hits back at Biden remarks on willingness to defend Taiwan militarily

Scholz: Germany wants to intensively develop gas and renewable energy projects with Senegal

Number of refugees, internally displaced people crosses milestone of 100 million — UN

Most Read

month

week

day

Search