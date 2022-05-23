China hits back at Biden remarks on willingness to defend Taiwan militarily

China stands resolutely against US willingness to defend Taiwan militarily if needed as pledged by President Joe Biden, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "China expresses its acute dissatisfaction and strongest protest with the US over its remarks," Wang said at a regular news briefing.

"Taiwan is an integral part of China," he added.