A new road bypassing the Lachin corridor is under construction, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan told in a conversation with journalists, news.am informs.

May 23, 2022, 12:04 Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan carries out illegal construction in occupied territories

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: "According to my information, it will go bypassing Berdzor and Aghavno. There is no final decision on the Armenian population of these settlements yet. We insist that the Armenian population lives there," the ombudsman noted. To note, now there are about 150 people in Berdzor and the school does not function. Before the Azerbaijani aggression in 2020, about fifteen hundred people lived there.

Asked whether the intensive construction around Shushi is dangerous, Gegham Stepanyan said: "Of course it is dangerous, and first of all because the Azerbaijanis have occupied our territories and are building illegally on our territory.”