Scholz: Germany wants to intensively develop gas and renewable energy projects with Senegal

Germany wants to intensively develop gas and renewable energy projects with Senegal, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday during his first trip to Africa amid the situation around Ukraine and its impact on energy and food prices, Reuters reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Scholz began a three-day tour to Senegal, which has billions of cubic meters of gas reserves and is expected to become a major gas producer in the region.
After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany seeks to reduce its dependence on Russia for gas supply. According to Scholz, she began negotiations with the Senegalese authorities on the extraction of gas and liquefied natural gas.
"It is a matter worth pursuing intensively," he said at a news conference with Senegalese President Macky Sall, adding that progress in the talks was in the two countries common interest.
According to the Chancellor, Germany is also interested in Senegalese renewable energy projects.
On Friday, a German government spokesman said Germany could help explore a gas field in Senegal.
Sall said that Senegal is ready to work on supplying LNG to the European market.
He predicts that LNG production in Senegal will reach 2.5 million tons next year and 10 million tons by 2030.
As for gas exploration, project financing and other issues, all this is open and we are interested in cooperation with Germany in this context, Sall said.

     

Politics

President of European Council issues statement after hosting Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

European Council President Charles Michel released a statement after hosting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for trilateral talks in Brussels.

Economy

Spring sowing completed in Artsakh. Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or rehabilitation of infrastructure in greenhouses and gardens", which will increase the volume of local products in the Republic.

Society

The construction of a new residential district in Noragyugh continues

The construction of a new residential district continue in the territory of Noragyugh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

Military

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place on May 24. The participants will discuss the security threats and challenges, the CSTO said in a press release.

Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden's acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don't let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Photos

Videos

Culture

Exhibition organized in Stepanakert on the occasion of the International Museum Day

Sport

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

Diaspora

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

International

