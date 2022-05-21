Israel reports first suspected case of monkeypox

Israel on Friday reported its first suspected case of the monkeypox virus in a man who had recently returned from a trip to Western Europe, The Times of Israel reports.
US President Joe Biden sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day, APA reported.
On May 20, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Turin on a working visit to participate...
On May 20, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received Minister of Labor and Social Affairs...
The Republic of Artsakh plans to transition to a semi-presidential system of government.
On May 19, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the office of the “Free Homeland”...
EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomed the meeting of...
According to the data confirmed by Azerbaijan, 38 Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) and civilian captives...
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or rehabilitation of infrastructure in greenhouses and gardens", which will increase the volume of local products in the Republic.
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...
The construction of a new residential district continue in the territory of Noragyugh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.
With the funding of the ATP Charitable Foundation and within the framework of the Green Training Center...
On 19 May, on the occasion of Vardaton dedicated to the poet, theologian Grigor Narekatsi, an event...
Armenia is seeing a large influx of both Russians and Ukrainians ever since the Russian invasion into...
Community staff employees of Askeran region upper sub-region which remained under the control of Azerbaijan,...
Solar water heaters have been installed by "Shtigen" company in a number of schools of the Artsakh Republic.
The newly built district of Stepanakert’s Hovhannes Tumanyan Street is being renovated.
The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place on May 24. The participants will discuss the security threats and challenges, the CSTO said in a press release.
The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.
The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...
Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.
The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...
Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...
The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...
