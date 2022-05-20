Armenian FM meets Czech counterpart in Turin, Italy

On May 20, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Turin on a working visit to participate in the 132nd session of the CoE Committee of Foreign Ministers, met with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The sides stressed the importance of expanding and deepening the bilateral relations, highlighting the need for promotion of political dialogue, regular consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries on issues of mutual interest.

The Armenian side highly appreciated the support of Czech Republic to the promotion of democratic reforms in Armenia and strengthening capacities of civil society.

The Foreign Ministers discussed issues of Armenian-Czech multilateral agenda.

In this context, emphasizing the forthcoming Czech Presidency of the EU, Minister Mirzoyan stressed the interest of the Armenian side in the issue of continuous expansion and strengthening of the Armenia-EU partnership. Reference was also made to the cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership.