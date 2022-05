The construction of a new residential district continue in the territory of Noragyugh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informs "Artsakhpress". The district will have 145 residential houses.

The construction of the district is financed by the Government of the Republic of Artsakh. The contractor is "Kapavor" LLC.