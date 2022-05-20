The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place on May 24. The participants will discuss the security threats and challenges, the CSTO said in a press release.

May 20, 2022, 14:14 Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This year on May 24 the session of the Council of the CSTO Defense Ministers will be held in a videoconference mode, chaired by the Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan”, the CSTO said.

The Defense Ministers of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, as well as the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov will participate in the session.

Among a number of topics, the session sides will discuss documents relating to improving the management of the CSTO collective forces.