President Harutyunyan received RA Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan

On May 20, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Narek Mkrtchyan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of State voiced his satisfaction with the Minister's visit, highlighting it in the context of the recently reached agreement on closer cooperation between the governments of the two Armenian states.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the cooperation between the relevant structures of the two Armenian states in the field of social security.

Arayik Harutyunyan underscored the level of joint work, at the same time, voicing his gratitude to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia for the implementation of assistance programs aimed at solving the social problems of the people of Artsakh who were forcibly displaced and temporarily resided in the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the aftermath of the war, unleashed by Azerbaijan.

Artsakh Republic Minister of State Artak Beglaryan, Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration Armine Petrosyan partook in the meeting.