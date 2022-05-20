Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

President Harutyunyan received RA Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan

On May 20, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Narek Mkrtchyan, the Presidential Office stated.

President Harutyunyan received RA Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan

President Harutyunyan received RA Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The Head of State voiced his satisfaction with the Minister's visit, highlighting it in the context of the recently reached agreement on closer cooperation between the governments of the two Armenian states.
The interlocutors discussed issues related to the cooperation between the relevant structures of the two Armenian states in the field of social security.
Arayik Harutyunyan underscored the level of joint work, at the same time, voicing his gratitude to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia for the implementation of assistance programs aimed at solving the social problems of the people of Artsakh who were forcibly displaced and temporarily resided in the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the aftermath of the war, unleashed by Azerbaijan.
Artsakh Republic Minister of State Artak Beglaryan, Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration Armine Petrosyan partook in the meeting.


     

Politics

President Harutyunyan received RA Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan

On May 20, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Narek Mkrtchyan, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with active members of the “Free Homeland” Party

On May 19, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the office of the “Free Homeland”...

Armenia, Azerbaijan still far away from agreement, EU's Borrell says

EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomed the meeting of...

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan deliberately hides true number of Armenian captives

According to the data confirmed by Azerbaijan, 38 Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) and civilian captives...

Armenians of Artsakh must have security, protection of rights – Secretary of Security Council on status

The security and the protection of rights of the people of Artsakh is a priority for Armenia, and Armenia...

U.S. recognizes role of population of Nagorno-Karabakh in deciding its future–Ambassador Tracy’s interview to ARMENPRESS

The key to a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future in the South Caucasus region is a negotiated,...

Armenia expects EU supports peace process according to mandate of OSCE Minsk Group Co- Chairmanship – FM

The Armenia-EU Partnership Council is, indeed, a unique platform, where we have in-depth discussions...

Economy

Spring sowing completed in Artsakh. Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or rehabilitation of infrastructure in greenhouses and gardens", which will increase the volume of local products in the Republic.

All news from section

Iran ready for gas swap from Turkmenistan to Armenia – SHANA

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...

Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...

Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...

Society

Vardaton dedicated to Grigor Narekatsi held in Stepanakert

On 19 May, on the occasion of Vardaton dedicated to the poet, theologian Grigor Narekatsi, an event was held in Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University.

All news from section

More than 200 Ukrainian citizens request asylum in Armenia

Armenia is seeing a large influx of both Russians and Ukrainians ever since the Russian invasion into...

A Petition Submitted to the Head of the Parliament

Community staff employees of Askeran region upper sub-region which remained under the control of Azerbaijan,...

Solar water heaters installed in a number of schools in Artsakh

Solar water heaters have been installed by "Shtigen" company in a number of schools of the Artsakh Republic.

Renovation work underway in Stepanakert

The newly built district of Stepanakert’s Hovhannes Tumanyan Street is being renovated.

The results of the student conference dedicated to the memory of the fallen students summed up

On May 13, the student conference dedicated to the memory of the students who died in the 44-Day Artsakh...

The results of the student conference dedicated to the memory of the fallen students summed up

On May 13, the student conference dedicated to the memory of the students who died in the 44-Day Artsakh...

Military

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

All news from section

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality

The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shelling

The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

President Harutyunyan received RA Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan
Russia Not to Export Food at Expense of Domestic Market : Medvedev
US to Supply Ukraine with Weapons Worth $100 Mln in New Assistance Package: Blinken
EU explores ways to use assets of Russian entrepreneurs to finance Ukraine
Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America
more news

Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Exhibition organized in Stepanakert on the occasion of the International Museum Day

All news from section

State Orchestra of National Instruments launched a series of lessons-concerts in Republic's schools

"Artsakh lives" ․ A big cultural festival starts in Artsakh

Azerbaijanis desecrate Armenian church in occupied Togh village of Artsakh

Sport

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

All news from section

President Harutyunyan received members of the Artsakh Football Federation

Shooting championship was held in the capital

"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia

Diaspora

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

All news from section

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

Armenian community of Istanbul warns of risk of losing management of landmark Surp Pirgic Hospital

International

Russia Not to Export Food at Expense of Domestic Market : Medvedev

All news from section

US to Supply Ukraine with Weapons Worth $100 Mln in New Assistance Package: Blinken

EU explores ways to use assets of Russian entrepreneurs to finance Ukraine

White House says Biden, China’s Xi may talk in coming weeks

Most Read

month

week

day

Search