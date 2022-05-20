Russia Not to Export Food at Expense of Domestic Market : Medvedev

Russia will not export food at the expense of its own market, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in his Telegram cahhnel Thursday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: He noted that Russia is "ready to fulfill its obligations in full, but it also expects cooperation from its partners, including on international platforms."

"Otherwise, it’s illogical: on the one hand, they impose insane sanctions against us, while on the other hand, they demand to ship food. This is not how it’s done, we are not idiots. I will reiterate: no export shipments at the expense of our own market. Food for the Russian people - is of utmost importance," he said.