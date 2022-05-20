Greenhouses being built in a number of communities in Martuni

With the funding of the ATP Charitable Foundation and within the framework of the Green Training Center support program, greenhouses are being built in Herher, Karmir Shuka and Taghavard communities of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The deputy head of the Martuni regional administration of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Zargaryan informed "Artsakhpress".

The works in Martuni started on May 10 and will be completed by the end of the month," he said, adding that the greenhouses are being built by the company "Serinita".