The US is sending Ukraine a new military assistance package, which includes supplies of weapons valued at $100 million, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday, TASS reports.

May 20, 2022, 12:47 US to Supply Ukraine with Weapons Worth $100 Mln in New Assistance Package: Blinken

He said he authorized "additional arms and equipment for Ukraine's defense from US Department of Defense inventories, valued at up to $100 million."

According to Blinken, "this brings total US military assistance to Ukraine to approximately $3.9 billion in arms and equipment."