US to Supply Ukraine with Weapons Worth $100 Mln in New Assistance Package: Blinken

The US is sending Ukraine a new military assistance package, which includes supplies of weapons valued at $100 million, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday, TASS reports.
On May 20, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Narek Mkrtchyan, the Presidential Office stated.
On May 19, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the office of the “Free Homeland”...
EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomed the meeting of...
According to the data confirmed by Azerbaijan, 38 Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) and civilian captives...
The security and the protection of rights of the people of Artsakh is a priority for Armenia, and Armenia...
The key to a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future in the South Caucasus region is a negotiated,...
The Armenia-EU Partnership Council is, indeed, a unique platform, where we have in-depth discussions...
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or rehabilitation of infrastructure in greenhouses and gardens", which will increase the volume of local products in the Republic.
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...
On 19 May, on the occasion of Vardaton dedicated to the poet, theologian Grigor Narekatsi, an event was held in Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University.
Armenia is seeing a large influx of both Russians and Ukrainians ever since the Russian invasion into...
Community staff employees of Askeran region upper sub-region which remained under the control of Azerbaijan,...
Solar water heaters have been installed by "Shtigen" company in a number of schools of the Artsakh Republic.
The newly built district of Stepanakert’s Hovhannes Tumanyan Street is being renovated.
On May 13, the student conference dedicated to the memory of the students who died in the 44-Day Artsakh...
The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.
The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...
Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.
The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...
The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...
The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...
