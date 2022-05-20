Artsakhpress

EU explores ways to use assets of Russian entrepreneurs to finance Ukraine

The European Union is looking into ways of using the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Our lawyers are working intensively on finding possible ways of using frozen assets of the oligarchs for the rebuilding of Ukraine. I think Russia should also make its contribution," she told ZDF television, news.am informs.

Von der Leyen also said she favors combining Ukraine's long-term reconstruction with the reforms necessary for its accession to the European Union.

She said that while Ukrainians see their future in the EU, certain standards in areas such as the rule of law, the economic and political spheres must be met for membership. "The accession process depends a lot on how the candidate behaves and what it does. Ukraine wants to join the EU at any price which means the motivation is great to undertake the reforms that are needed," she said.


     

Politics

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with active members of the “Free Homeland” Party

On May 19, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the office of the “Free Homeland” Party and met with active party members, the Presidential Office stated.

Armenia, Azerbaijan still far away from agreement, EU's Borrell says

EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomed the meeting of...

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan deliberately hides true number of Armenian captives

According to the data confirmed by Azerbaijan, 38 Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) and civilian captives...

Armenians of Artsakh must have security, protection of rights – Secretary of Security Council on status

The security and the protection of rights of the people of Artsakh is a priority for Armenia, and Armenia...

U.S. recognizes role of population of Nagorno-Karabakh in deciding its future–Ambassador Tracy’s interview to ARMENPRESS

The key to a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future in the South Caucasus region is a negotiated,...

Armenia expects EU supports peace process according to mandate of OSCE Minsk Group Co- Chairmanship – FM

The Armenia-EU Partnership Council is, indeed, a unique platform, where we have in-depth discussions...

Discussions of the State Budget 2021 Have Been Launched in the Artsakh NA Standing Committees

On May 17, a joint sitting of the NA Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and Budget, Financial and...

Economy

Spring sowing completed in Artsakh. Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or rehabilitation of infrastructure in greenhouses and gardens", which will increase the volume of local products in the Republic.

Iran ready for gas swap from Turkmenistan to Armenia – SHANA

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...

Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...

Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...

Society

Vardaton dedicated to Grigor Narekatsi held in Stepanakert

On 19 May, on the occasion of Vardaton dedicated to the poet, theologian Grigor Narekatsi, an event was held in Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University.

More than 200 Ukrainian citizens request asylum in Armenia

Armenia is seeing a large influx of both Russians and Ukrainians ever since the Russian invasion into...

A Petition Submitted to the Head of the Parliament

Community staff employees of Askeran region upper sub-region which remained under the control of Azerbaijan,...

Solar water heaters installed in a number of schools in Artsakh

Solar water heaters have been installed by "Shtigen" company in a number of schools of the Artsakh Republic.

Renovation work underway in Stepanakert

The newly built district of Stepanakert’s Hovhannes Tumanyan Street is being renovated.

The results of the student conference dedicated to the memory of the fallen students summed up

On May 13, the student conference dedicated to the memory of the students who died in the 44-Day Artsakh...

The results of the student conference dedicated to the memory of the fallen students summed up

On May 13, the student conference dedicated to the memory of the students who died in the 44-Day Artsakh...

Military

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality

The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shelling

The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Russia Not to Export Food at Expense of Domestic Market : Medvedev
US to Supply Ukraine with Weapons Worth $100 Mln in New Assistance Package: Blinken
EU explores ways to use assets of Russian entrepreneurs to finance Ukraine
Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America
White House says Biden, China’s Xi may talk in coming weeks
Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Photos

Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Videos

Culture

Exhibition organized in Stepanakert on the occasion of the International Museum Day

State Orchestra of National Instruments launched a series of lessons-concerts in Republic's schools

"Artsakh lives" ․ A big cultural festival starts in Artsakh

Azerbaijanis desecrate Armenian church in occupied Togh village of Artsakh

Sport

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

President Harutyunyan received members of the Artsakh Football Federation

Shooting championship was held in the capital

"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia

Diaspora

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

Armenian community of Istanbul warns of risk of losing management of landmark Surp Pirgic Hospital

International

Russia Not to Export Food at Expense of Domestic Market : Medvedev

US to Supply Ukraine with Weapons Worth $100 Mln in New Assistance Package: Blinken

EU explores ways to use assets of Russian entrepreneurs to finance Ukraine

White House says Biden, China’s Xi may talk in coming weeks

