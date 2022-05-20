White House says Biden, China’s Xi may talk in coming weeks

U.S. President Joe Biden may talk with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coming weeks, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Reuters reported.

"I wouldn't be surprised if, in the coming weeks, President Biden and President Xi speak again," he said.

Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Yang Jiechi, Xi Jinping's key foreign policy adviser, reporting that he was "direct with him about our concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile activities and our view that this is not in China's interests."

"It’s not in America's interests, and that China should contemplate taking whatever steps it can to reduce the possibility of a provocative North Korean act, ... " he said, adding that Taiwan and other issues were also discussed.

Biden will arrive in South Korea Friday night, where he will meet with new President Yoon Suk-yeol.