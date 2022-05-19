President Arayik Harutyunyan met with active members of the “Free Homeland” Party

On May 19, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the office of the “Free Homeland” Party and met with active party members, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: A wide range of issues related to the country’s security, social and economic situation, regional and geopolitical developments and within this context the future of the Artsakh Republic were on the discussion agenda. The republic’s President responded to the questions of those present.

The Head of the State highlighted meetings with parties in such a format underlining that efforts of all the capable forces should be consolidated to overcome the current challenges. NA Chairman Arthur Tovmasyan and “Free Homeland-UCA” faction leader Arthur Harutyunyan were present at the meeting.