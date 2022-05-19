Diplomat says Russia ready to return to talks when Ukraine expresses readiness

Russia will give a positive response as soon as Ukraine expresses willingness to return to the negotiating table, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The negotiation process was not interrupted by us. It was put on pause by our Ukrainian partners. As soon as they express their willingness to return to the negotiating table, we will respond positively," he said.

"The main thing is to have something to discuss," Rudenko stressed.