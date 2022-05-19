Vardaton dedicated to Grigor Narekatsi held in Stepanakert

On 19 May, on the occasion of Vardaton dedicated to the poet, theologian Grigor Narekatsi, an event was held in Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The event started with the decoration of the Narekatsi sculpture with flowers, after which those present paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes.

Father Nerses Asryan, the priest of Stepanakert's Holy Mother of God Cathedral delivered a blessing speech.

In his speech, the Rector of the University Vardan Hakobyan noted that in the new academic year the specialty "Narekagitutyun" ("Narekology") will be included in the curriculum.

Spiritual songs and dances were presented at the event.