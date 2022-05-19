Armenia, Azerbaijan still far away from agreement, EU's Borrell says

EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomed the meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council on Wednesday.

"This is done in a difficult situation. We know how the war in Ukraine is affecting the whole world, and in particular the region. But it is also a moment to continue working on reforms and to fully develop this comprehensive and enhanced Partnership Agreement," the official said in his remarks ahead of the meeting.

He praised EU-Armenia relations as “very good”, at the same time stressing the need for further reforms.

“And this meeting will be a good occasion to encourage Armenia to continue in the European path, to continue working in order to fulfill all the purposes and objectives of this Partnership Agreement,” Borrell noted.

Asked which sort of security guarantees the EU can provide to the people who are living in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) if Armenia and Azerbaijan finally reach an agreement, the top diplomat said: “Well, we really would appreciate a lot if this agreement could be reached. And we have been engaged with the two parties in order for them to really look for this agreement with the best will. We are far away from that yet. But if this happens, the European Union will provide any help that we can in order to support the implementation of the agreement.”