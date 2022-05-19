Pediatric neurologists from Yerevan conduct free consultations and examinations in Stepanakert

On the initiative of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, with the support of the Armenian Relief Fund, Nune Kuyumjyan and Tamara Avetisyan, pediatric neurologists from Yerevan , within the framework of the "Doctors for Artsakh" program are conducting consultations and examinations at “Arevik” Children's Medical Association.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress" , neurologist Nune Kuyumjyan noted that this is his second professional activity in Artsakh.

"From time to time we visit Artsakh with our team. Today is the fourth day that we are conducting examinations; I can say that we have examined 216 children with different neurological problems,” she said.