Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Turkish-US Talks on F-16 Deal Make Positive Progress: Cavusoglu

The Ankara-Washington talks on the sale of US fighter jets F-16 to Turkey are progressing positively, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

Turkish-US Talks on F-16 Deal Make Positive Progress: Cavusoglu

Turkish-US Talks on F-16 Deal Make Positive Progress: Cavusoglu

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "We discussed bilateral relations, including in the defense area. We touched upon the delivery of F-16 jets to Turkey. The talks keep progressing positively," Cavusoglu said after his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, quoted by the TRT news channel as saying.


     

See also

State-of-the-art S-500 air defense weapons arriving for Russian troops — deputy PM

Canada denies entry to 1,000 Russians, including President Putin

‘Tool for blackmail’: Diplomat calls out Kiev for using people at Azovstal

Kiev essentially quit negotiations with Moscow, says Russian deputy foreign minister

Iran ready for gas swap from Turkmenistan to Armenia – SHANA

Politics

Armenia expects EU supports peace process according to mandate of OSCE Minsk Group Co- Chairmanship – FM

The Armenia-EU Partnership Council is, indeed, a unique platform, where we have in-depth discussions and exchange of views on various topics, ranging from specific aspects of our Armenia-EU bilateral agenda, to regional affairs, to political matters, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters in Brussels ahead of the session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council.

All news from section

Discussions of the State Budget 2021 Have Been Launched in the Artsakh NA Standing Committees

On May 17, a joint sitting of the NA Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and Budget, Financial and...

President Harutyunyan signed a number of laws

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed laws "On Making a Change to the Law ‘On Temporary...

Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Brussels

On May 17-18, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Brussels, where he will chair...

Lithuanian President to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda will arrive in Armenia May 19-20 on an official visit, the Lithuanian...

Armenian PM arrives in Moscow for CSTO summit

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia on a working visit on May 16, his office...

Armenia and Tajikistan FMs discuss cooperation issues

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Dushanbe on a working visit, met with Sirojiddin...

Economy

Spring sowing completed in Artsakh. Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or rehabilitation of infrastructure in greenhouses and gardens", which will increase the volume of local products in the Republic.

All news from section

Iran ready for gas swap from Turkmenistan to Armenia – SHANA

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...

Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...

Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...

Society

More than 200 Ukrainian citizens request asylum in Armenia

Armenia is seeing a large influx of both Russians and Ukrainians ever since the Russian invasion into Ukraine began in late February - in what Moscow describes as a "special military operation" and Kiev says is an unprovoked attack.

All news from section

A Petition Submitted to the Head of the Parliament

Community staff employees of Askeran region upper sub-region which remained under the control of Azerbaijan,...

Solar water heaters installed in a number of schools in Artsakh

Solar water heaters have been installed by "Shtigen" company in a number of schools of the Artsakh Republic.

Renovation work underway in Stepanakert

The newly built district of Stepanakert’s Hovhannes Tumanyan Street is being renovated.

The results of the student conference dedicated to the memory of the fallen students summed up

On May 13, the student conference dedicated to the memory of the students who died in the 44-Day Artsakh...

The results of the student conference dedicated to the memory of the fallen students summed up

On May 13, the student conference dedicated to the memory of the students who died in the 44-Day Artsakh...

Improvement work launched on Tumanyan street of Stepanakert

With the financial support of the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund, the improvement work in the newly built...

Military

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

All news from section

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality

The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shelling

The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Turkish-US Talks on F-16 Deal Make Positive Progress: Cavusoglu
More than 200 Ukrainian citizens request asylum in Armenia
Armenia expects EU supports peace process according to mandate of OSCE Minsk Group Co- Chairmanship – FM
West’s unwise moves lead to global food crisis, says Russian ambassador to US
Russia declares 34 French diplomats persona non grata
more news

Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Exhibition organized in Stepanakert on the occasion of the International Museum Day

All news from section

State Orchestra of National Instruments launched a series of lessons-concerts in Republic's schools

"Artsakh lives" ․ A big cultural festival starts in Artsakh

Azerbaijanis desecrate Armenian church in occupied Togh village of Artsakh

Sport

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

All news from section

President Harutyunyan received members of the Artsakh Football Federation

Shooting championship was held in the capital

"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia

Diaspora

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

All news from section

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

Armenian community of Istanbul warns of risk of losing management of landmark Surp Pirgic Hospital

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

International

Turkish-US Talks on F-16 Deal Make Positive Progress: Cavusoglu

All news from section

West’s unwise moves lead to global food crisis, says Russian ambassador to US

Russia declares 34 French diplomats persona non grata

State-of-the-art S-500 air defense weapons arriving for Russian troops — deputy PM

Most Read

month

week

day

Search