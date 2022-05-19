Turkish-US Talks on F-16 Deal Make Positive Progress: Cavusoglu

The Ankara-Washington talks on the sale of US fighter jets F-16 to Turkey are progressing positively, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We discussed bilateral relations, including in the defense area. We touched upon the delivery of F-16 jets to Turkey. The talks keep progressing positively," Cavusoglu said after his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, quoted by the TRT news channel as saying.