State-of-the-art S-500 air defense weapons arriving for Russian troops — deputy PM

The latest S-500 anti-aircraft missile system has begun arriving for Russian troops, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said during the government’s New Horizons educational marathon on Wednesday.
On May 17, a joint sitting of the NA Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened, the Artsakh NA stated.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed laws "On Making a Change to the Law ‘On Temporary...
On May 17-18, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Brussels, where he will chair...
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda will arrive in Armenia May 19-20 on an official visit, the Lithuanian...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia on a working visit on May 16, his office...
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Dushanbe on a working visit, met with Sirojiddin...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the session of the Council of...
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or rehabilitation of infrastructure in greenhouses and gardens", which will increase the volume of local products in the Republic.
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...
Community staff employees of Askeran region upper sub-region which remained under the control of Azerbaijan, addressed the Republic of Artsakh NA President Artur Tovmasyan. The process of paying the idleness of the displaced persons working in the state institutions of the occupied settlements is terminated from July 1 by the decision of the Artsakh Republic government, Artsakh NA stated.
Solar water heaters have been installed by "Shtigen" company in a number of schools of the Artsakh Republic.
The newly built district of Stepanakert’s Hovhannes Tumanyan Street is being renovated.
On May 13, the student conference dedicated to the memory of the students who died in the 44-Day Artsakh...
With the financial support of the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund, the improvement work in the newly built...
The first Russian center of the Republic has been opened in Martakert, the Artsakh Republic.
The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.
The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...
Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.
The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...
The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...
The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...
