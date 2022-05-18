The latest S-500 anti-aircraft missile system has begun arriving for Russian troops, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said during the government’s New Horizons educational marathon on Wednesday.

May 18, 2022, 17:39 State-of-the-art S-500 air defense weapons arriving for Russian troops — deputy PM

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Today the troops have already begun receiving the systems that actually combine the functions of air and anti-missile defenses and these are S-500 weapons," Borisov said.

The S-500, like the Tor, Buk, S-300, S-350 and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, enjoy great demand on the global arms markets, the Russian deputy PM said.

"As the saying goes, they sell like hot cakes," the vice premier stressed.

Russia is "an indisputable leader" on the global arms markets in terms of this type of weapons by technical characteristics, Borisov said.