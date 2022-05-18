Canada denies entry to 1,000 Russians, including President Putin

The Canadian authorities in connection with the situation in Ukraine have decided to prohibit entry into its territory for about 1,000 citizens of Russia, including President Vladimir Putin, the Minister of Public Safety of the country, Marco Mendicino tweeted.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Banning close associates and key supporters of Putin's regime from entering Canada is one of the many ways we're holding Russia accountable for its crimes in Ukraine," the official said.

He clarified that these people had previously been on Canadian sanctions lists.

A statement from the agency Mendicino specifies that an amendment was made to immigration law, which allows not to issue visas to people subject to sanctions.

Ottawa has already repeatedly included in its blacklist Russians who are involved in the current events in Ukraine. As it was made clear, inclusion on this list means that their assets in Canada will be frozen, and they themselves will be banned from entering the country.