Russia is expelling 34 French diplomats from France in response to the expulsion of 41 staff members of Russian diplomatic institutions, news.am informs, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

May 18, 2022, 17:52 Russia declares 34 French diplomats persona non grata

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pierre Levy, the French ambassador to Moscow, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. Spanish Ambassador Marcos Gomez Martinez was also summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Russian diplomatic relations began to deteriorate with many countries after Russia's actions in the international arena.