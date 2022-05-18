Community staff employees of Askeran region upper sub-region which remained under the control of Azerbaijan, addressed the Republic of Artsakh NA President Artur Tovmasyan. The process of paying the idleness of the displaced persons working in the state institutions of the occupied settlements is terminated from July 1 by the decision of the Artsakh Republic government, Artsakh NA stated.

May 18, 2022, 15:09 A Petition Submitted to the Head of the Parliament

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artur Tovmasyan expressed his position on the issue at the April sitting, emphasizing that SNCOs should be dissolved only if they provide employment to employees.