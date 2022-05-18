On May 18, the Head of the Parliament, Artur Tovmasyan, convened a working consultation which was attended by the chairmen of the standing committees, the heads of the factions and the chief staff members.

Artsakh Republic NA President Artur Tovmasyan Convened a Working Consultation

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues of the May 19 regular sitting of the National Assembly agenda have been discussed.

The agenda includes the issues of discussion of the bills "On Making Amendments and Addenda to the Law “On Social Guarantees for Persons Holding State Positions”", "On Making Amendments and Addenda to the Law “On Taxes”", "On Making Amendments to the Law “On Value Added Tax”" and "On the Border Troops".

The agenda of the meeting also includes the "The 2021 Annual report on the activities of the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh, as well as on the state of protection of human rights and freedoms" and statements of deputies.