On May 18, dedicated to the International Museum Day, an exhibition entitled "Archaeological materials discovered as a result of excavations at the Keren Mausoleum" was held at the Artsakh State Museum of History and Geography.

May 18, 2022, 14:03 Exhibition organized in Stepanakert on the occasion of the International Museum Day

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the director of the Artsakh State Geological Museum Zhanna Arstamyan noted:

On the occasion of the International Museum Day, the Artsakh Museum of History and Geography, together with its branches and sub-branches, organized events.

Adviser to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, historian Melanya Balayan noted with regret that 12 museums - a huge museum heritage can be considered lost due to the 44-day war.

She considers self-organization and consistent work to be the only salvation, which will put an end to the atrocities committed by the enemy.