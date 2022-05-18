The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or rehabilitation of infrastructure in greenhouses and gardens", which will increase the volume of local products in the Republic.

May 18, 2022, 11:08 Spring sowing completed in Artsakh. Deputy Minister

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh Vilen Avetisyan told"Artsakhpress".

“This year, well-known spring crops have been sown again: wheat, barley, spelt, corn, a small amount of buckwheat, sunflower, flax, legumes, peas, beans and other vegetable crops,” V. Avetisyan said.

Deputy Minister added that the list of sown crops remained the same as in previous years, but the volumes have decreased, the only reason for this is the loss of lands.