The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

May 18, 2022, 10:49 Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that on the night of May 17-18 the Armenian Armed Forces shelled from various caliber small arms the Azerbaijani military positions in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is disinformation,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

It added that the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.