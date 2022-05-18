This year’s ‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin’ now being prepared — Kremlin spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual question and answer session, Direct Line with Vladimir Putin, is planned to be held this year, with preliminary preparations already being under way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TASS.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual question and answer session, Direct Line with Vladimir Putin, is planned to be held this year, with preliminary preparations already being under way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TASS.
On May 17, a joint sitting of the NA Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened, the Artsakh NA stated.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed laws "On Making a Change to the Law ‘On Temporary...
On May 17-18, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Brussels, where he will chair...
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda will arrive in Armenia May 19-20 on an official visit, the Lithuanian...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia on a working visit on May 16, his office...
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Dushanbe on a working visit, met with Sirojiddin...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the session of the Council of...
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural gas to Armenia, SHANA reported.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...
Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of...
Solar water heaters have been installed by "Shtigen" company in a number of schools of the Artsakh Republic.
The newly built district of Stepanakert’s Hovhannes Tumanyan Street is being renovated.
On May 13, the student conference dedicated to the memory of the students who died in the 44-Day Artsakh...
On May 13, the student conference dedicated to the memory of the students who died in the 44-Day Artsakh...
With the financial support of the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund, the improvement work in the newly built...
The first Russian center of the Republic has been opened in Martakert, the Artsakh Republic.
On the initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, the maternity ward of Nakhijevanik...
The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to ensure the security of borders in the organization’s area of responsibility.
Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.
The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...
The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction...
Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...
The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...
month
week
day