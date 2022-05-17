Discussions of the State Budget 2021 Have Been Launched in the Artsakh NA Standing Committees

On May 17, a joint sitting of the NA Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened, the Artsakh NA stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Executions of the 2021 budgets of the Republic of Artsakh Foreign Ministry, the Public Television and Radio Company, «Azat Artsakh» newspaper, the Department of Tourism were discussed.

The maintenance expenses of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were envisaged in the amount of 868.3 million drams; in fact 718.4 million drams were spent. The performance made 82.7%.

Most of the state funds allocated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic (75.5%) were directed to the maintenance of our representations abroad.

4.7 million drams have been allocated for foreign business trips.

The budget approved for the tourism development program of the Republic of Artsakh is 10 million drams. In fact, 8 million drams were spent.

In 2021, 4391 foreign citizens visited Artsakh, which is 45.6% more than in 2020 and 89.5% less than in 2019.

The accounting process of the hotel industry has been continued. In 2021, 114 objects were registered.

For the first time, the sector was included in the grant program for the development of rural tourism.

The budget of the board of Artsakh Public Television and Radio Company was planned in the amount of 30 million 886 thousand drams; 28 million 871 thousand drams were actually spent.

The expenses of the CJSC "Public TV and Radio Company" were planned in the amount of 386 million 262 thousand drams. In fact, 380 million 955 thousand drams were spent. 31 million 997 thousand drams were allocated from the reserve fund, of which 12 million 511 thousand drams were allocated for the construction of the pavilion.

The budget of the «Azat Artsakh» newspaper for 2021 was provided in the amount of 101 million drams; 93 million drams were spent. Compliance made 90%. Actual publishing expenses amounted to 11 million 592 thousand drams, 150 issues of newspapers with a circulation of 19 thousand were published.