May 17, 2022, 15:04 Solar water heaters installed in a number of schools in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The customer of the initiative is the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Republic of Artsakh.

"Due to the war, Artsakh's energy system suffered great losses, so the aim of the initiative is to ensure the country's energy independence and security," Victoria Petrosyan, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, told “Artsakhpress”.