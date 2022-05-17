Swedish FM signs application for NATO membership

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde signed the country's application to join NATO on Monday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It feels very big, very serious, and it feels like we have arrived at a conclusion which is the best for Sweden," Linde said.

On 15 May, Sweden and Finland officially decided to apply for NATO membership.

Finnish President Sauli Niiniste said that Finland will apply for NATO membership after parliamentary hearings.