May 17, 2022, 13:14 President Harutyunyan signed a number of laws

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed laws "On Making a Change to the Law ‘On Temporary Disability and Maternity Benefits' ", "On Making Amendments to the Law ‘On Enactment of the 2004 Labor Code of the Republic of Armenia in the Nagorno Karabakh Republic' ", "On Making Changes and Amendments to the Law ‘On Trade and Services' ", "On Making Changes and Amnedments to the Law ‘On Accounting of Public Sector Organizations' ", "On Making Changes and an Amendment to the Law ‘On Purchases' ", "On Making an Amendment to the Law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law' ", "On Making an Amendment to the Law ‘On Compulsory Enforcement' ", "On Making Changes and an Amendment to the Water Code", "On Making an Amendment to the Law ‘On Higher and Post-Graduate Professional Education' ", "On Making an Amendment to the Law ‘On State Non-Profit Organizations' ".