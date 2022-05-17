President Zelensky confirms evacuation of troops from besieged Azovstal plant in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed in his video address that an evacuation of national troops from Azovstal steelmaking complex in Mariupol had started, TASS reports.
On May 17-18, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Brussels, where he will chair the 4th session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda will arrive in Armenia May 19-20 on an official visit, the Lithuanian...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Russia on a working visit on May 16, his office...
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Dushanbe on a working visit, met with Sirojiddin...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the session of the Council of...
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is participating in the CIS foreign ministerial council session...
he meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov took...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 4.19 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...
Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of...
During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...
The newly built district of Stepanakert’s Hovhannes Tumanyan Street is being renovated.
On May 13, the student conference dedicated to the memory of the students who died in the 44-Day Artsakh...
With the financial support of the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund, the improvement work in the newly built...
The first Russian center of the Republic has been opened in Martakert, the Artsakh Republic.
On the initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, the maternity ward of Nakhijevanik...
The residents of the community of Sos of Artsakh’s Martuni region ...
The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to ensure the security of borders in the organization’s area of responsibility.
Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.
The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...
The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction...
Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...
The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...
