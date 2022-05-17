US Senate Passes $40B Ukraine Aid In Procedural Vote

The United States Senate passed the $40.1 billion aid package for Ukraine in a procedural vote on Monday, paving the way for additional military and humanitarian assistance to be sent to the Eastern European country, BREAKING the NEWS reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The legislation needed unanimous support to pass the upper chamber and terminate a filibuster to wrap up debate.