The Artsakh National State Orchestra and Department of Contemporary Art and Cultural Education of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artakh has organized a "National Instruments at School" lesson-concert program, within which schoolchildren get acquainted with national instruments.

May 17, 2022, 12:10 State Orchestra of National Instruments launched a series of lessons-concerts in Republic's schools

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The artistic director of Artsakh national instruments Levon Sardaryan told "Artsakhpress".

He mentioned that the program will be continuous.