State Orchestra of National Instruments launched a series of lessons-concerts in Republic's schools
The Artsakh National State Orchestra and Department of Contemporary Art and Cultural Education of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artakh has organized a "National Instruments at School" lesson-concert program, within which schoolchildren get acquainted with national instruments.
STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The artistic director of Artsakh national instruments Levon Sardaryan told "Artsakhpress".