Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Brussels

On May 17-18, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Brussels, where he will chair the 4th session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “During the meeting, the sides will refer to the implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and the Economic-Investment Program, cooperation in the areas of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. They will exchange views on trade and sectoral cooperation, and the prospects of launching visa liberalization.

Issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict as well as regional security will be discussed.

The Armenian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, and the EU delegation will be headed by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Within the framework of the visit, the Foreign Minister of Armenia will also have meetings with a number of EU officials”, the ministry said.