Genesis Armenia Brain Center / Foundation will organize a large cultural festival on May 19-28, 2022.

May 16, 2022, 16:47 "Artsakh lives" ․ A big cultural festival starts in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Within the framework of the event theatrical performances, film screenings, open national dance lessons, cultural discussions, and a large military-patriotic concert will take place.

The direct sponsor of the festival entitled "Artsakh Lives" is Samvel Vardanyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Genesis Armenia, together with his wife Anna Dadasyan. The cultural festival will take place under the auspices of the Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan.

The aim of the festival is to give a new breath to the cultural life of post-war Artsakh, to strengthen the belief in one's own strength, to promote the awakening of spiritual values.