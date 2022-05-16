The newly built district of Stepanakert’s Hovhannes Tumanyan Street is being renovated.
Renovation work underway in Stepanakert
STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Komitas Harutyunyan, an employee of the contractor "Caravan" LLC, told "Artsakhpress".
"The construction of the buildings has been completed; now the district is being renovated.
The district will have a green area and external lighting," said Komitas Harutyunyan.
The district will have two entrances. The repairing work will be completed by the end of the year.