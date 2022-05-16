Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

Sargis Harutyunyan, an athlete from Artsakh’s Shahumyan region who lost both legs in the 44-day war in Artsakh in 2020, won gold at the 2022 WAF Armwrestling European and Para Championships held in Bucharest, Romania, on May 7-14.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The athlete defeated his Turkish rival in the final to be crowned European champion, according to a Facebook post of Northern Artsakh, Shahumyan, Getashen, Panorama.am informs.

“Congratulations to Sargis, an embodiment of strength, will and heroism, for the brilliant performance!” it said.