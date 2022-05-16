Russian naval aircraft practice anti-submarine warfare in Pacific drills

The crews of Tu-142 aircraft of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation practiced anti-submarine warfare tasks during drills over the Sea of Okhotsk in the western Pacific Ocean, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Pacific Fleet conducted training flights to practice cohesion of the crews of Tu-142 long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft and their anti-submarine operations over the Sea of Okhotsk," the press office said in a statement.

The pilots flew Tu-142 airplanes based at one of naval aviation airfields of the Pacific Fleet, the press office added.

During the flights, the crews of two Tu-142 anti-submarine warfare planes used their special onboard equipment to hunt down a mock enemy’s submarines, the statement says.