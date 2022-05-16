Document on restoring Iran nuke deal is at high readiness — Deputy Foreign Minister

The document for returning to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the settlement around the Iran nuclear program is at a high level of readiness, the remaining problems are of political nature, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Now the document is at a high degree of readiness for adoption. There are some political problems, which are not related to the finalization of the text. Everything that is required in terms of finalizing the document itself can be done literally within a few days," Ryabkov said.

"As it has been repeatedly noted, Russia has worked for the result, and in terms of our interests, including in the context of peaceful nuclear cooperation with Iran, the text is quite satisfactory [for us], in our opinion, there is nothing to ‘fine-tune’," he added.

In this regard, Ryabkov said that if representatives of the US administration say that the agreement is "out of reach," it means that they "broadcast the results of their internal discussions." According to him, Moscow takes these statements into account.

"On the other hand, according to Iranian sources and the signals that came in, including in light of the recent stay in Tehran by the European External Action Service's Deputy Secretary-General Enrique Mora, I can't say that anything has changed," the diplomat continued, "We are what they call on edge, and it could happen very quickly if the political decisions in the capitals are in favor of it. We would welcome that."