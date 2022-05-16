Lithuanian President to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda will arrive in Armenia May 19-20 on an official visit, the Lithuanian presidency’s press service said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: President Nausėda will have meetings with President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan.

The regional security situation in the South Caucasus, the democratic reforms in the country, the EU-Armenia cooperation in the Eastern Partnership framework, as well as the bilateral relations between Lithuania and Armenia will be discussed during the meetings.

President Nausėda will also have a meeting with the Armenian Apostolic Church’s Catholicos Karekin II.

The Lithuanian President will meet the Lithuanian community of Armenia and will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

Before the Armenia visit, the President of Lithuania will travel to Azerbaijan.