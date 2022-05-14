Turkey not positive concerning Sweden’s, Finland’s possible joining NATO: Erdogan

Ankara is not positive concerning Sweden’s and Finland’s possible accession to NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are following the development of the situation with Finland and Sweden, but we not positive [about this matter]. Nordic countries are a guesthouse for terrorist organizations," he said, obviously referring to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is outlawed in Turkey.

"The previous administrations made a mistake concerning Greece and Greece’s attitude to Turkey is well-known," he noted. "We don’t want Turkey to make another mistake on this matter."