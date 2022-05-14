Ankara is not positive concerning Sweden’s and Finland’s possible accession to NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, TASS reports.
Turkey not positive concerning Sweden’s, Finland’s possible joining NATO: Erdogan
STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are following the development of the situation with Finland and Sweden, but we not positive [about this matter]. Nordic countries are a guesthouse for terrorist organizations," he said, obviously referring to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is outlawed in Turkey.
"The previous administrations made a mistake concerning Greece and Greece’s attitude to Turkey is well-known," he noted. "We don’t want Turkey to make another mistake on this matter."