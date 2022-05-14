Russian defense minister discusses situation in Ukraine with Pentagon chief

The situation in Ukraine was among the topics discussed by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and US Secretary od Defense Lloyd Austin over the phone, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had telephone talks with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the initiative of the American side. The sides discussed current issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine," the ministry said.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said earlier that Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov were refusing to speak with the Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley over the phone.

The previous telephone call between Shoigu and Austin took place on February 18.