The EU will provide another 500 million euros of military assistance to Ukraine, said head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, expressing confidence that an agreement on an embargo on Russian oil could be reached in the coming days, Reuters reported.

May 13, 2022, 17:43 EU to provide another 500 million euros of military assistance to Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The military support will focus on heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery, he said, and bring EU aid to around 2 billion euros.

It will be increased pressure on Russia with economic sanctions and continued international isolation of Russia and countering disinformation, he said.

Borrell said he was also optimistic that an EU embargo on Russian oil could also be agreed in the coming days.