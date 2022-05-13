On May 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the Artsakh Football Federation and a group of football players of the clubs, the Presidential Office stated.

May 13, 2022, 17:22 President Harutyunyan received members of the Artsakh Football Federation

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Programs aimed at the development and popularization of football, as well as issues related to the improvement of football infrastructure in the republic were on the discussion agenda.

In his remarks, the Head of State highlighted the efforts made by the Federation for the development of football and assured that despite the socio-economic difficulties specific to the post-war period, the Government will continue to keep sports development programs in the spotlight.

Arayik Harutyunyan inquired about problems the Federation faces and gave instructions to the responsible officials towards solving them.

Artsakh Republic Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Anahit Hakobyan and Chief of the President's Office Karen Shahramanyan partook in the meeting.